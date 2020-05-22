Sonos Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 40,647 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,125% compared to the average daily volume of 653 call options.
In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 34,022 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $327,291.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,680.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 199,371 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $2,420,363.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 335,415 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,505. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sonos by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sonos by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sonos by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SONO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub raised Sonos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.91.
SONO opened at $11.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.18. Sonos has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 1.77.
Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sonos
Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.
