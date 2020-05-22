South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

In other news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $177,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,840.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in South State in the first quarter valued at $38,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in South State by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in South State in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South State stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. South State has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.05.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.52). South State had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that South State will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

