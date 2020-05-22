SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Short Interest Update

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,800 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 543,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Sidoti reduced their price target on SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of SP Plus in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Get SP Plus alerts:

NASDAQ SP opened at $19.08 on Friday. SP Plus has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $47.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $428.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that SP Plus will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 820,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after buying an additional 69,109 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,594,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,094,000 after buying an additional 365,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 43,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.