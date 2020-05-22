SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Short Interest Up 5.6% in May

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised SpartanNash from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 8.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 55.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

