SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 735.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,241 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.18. 2,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,549. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.