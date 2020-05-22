SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705,607 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 1.64% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $9,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWX. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,812. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $32.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.24.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

