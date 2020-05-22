SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Stock Position Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,610 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.78% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 354.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XSD opened at $103.08 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $68.95 and a twelve month high of $113.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.92 and its 200 day moving average is $98.34.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.