Splunk Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 11,332 put options on the company. This is an increase of 792% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,271 put options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Splunk from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.18.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,338 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $2,116,276.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,853,059. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $801,444.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,769,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,607 shares of company stock worth $13,184,846. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 353,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,926,000 after buying an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 47,994 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,117 shares of the software company’s stock worth $75,652,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

SPLK opened at $163.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.75 and a 200 day moving average of $142.08. Splunk has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $176.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.