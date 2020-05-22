Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Short Interest Update

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 4,090,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 827,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Kent Vernon Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,005 shares in the company, valued at $368,579.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,360,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after buying an additional 394,647 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,001,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 319.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 937,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after buying an additional 714,164 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 887,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 279,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,046,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $258.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.78 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.