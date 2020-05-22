Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the forty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Square from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Square from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $81.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.35 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Square has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. Square’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Square will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,711,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,722 shares of company stock worth $4,175,244. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,377,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Square by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Square by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Square by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,422,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,097,000 after purchasing an additional 284,583 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

