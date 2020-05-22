State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,209 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.15% of State Street worth $27,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in State Street by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 1,180.5% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on State Street from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on State Street from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

Shares of STT opened at $58.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. State Street’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,259.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,479. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

