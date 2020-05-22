Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, Director Bruce R. Bilger bought 9,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $100,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,435.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Tim Arnoult bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $107,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 134,079 shares of company stock worth $1,003,492 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 464,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 53,022 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 27,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $710,000. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $15.04.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 45.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

