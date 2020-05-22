Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Steven Madden from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Shares of SHOO opened at $22.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $44.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 148,882.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,921,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917,070 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 4,498,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,756 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,810,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $41,764,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,600,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,591 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.