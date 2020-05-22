Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Stifel Financial worth $9,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 464,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at $466,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 23.1% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 27.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,550,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Peacock bought 1,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $393,070 over the last ninety days. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of SF stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.65. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

