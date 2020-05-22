Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 22nd (ACB, AINV, AUY, AVEVF, GLMD, HMSNF, HPE, KL, NHI, OKE)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, May 22nd:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Citigroup Inc currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shiftpixy, Inc. owns and develops application software. The Company offers ShiftPixy Employer Solution and ShiftPixy Shifter Solution. Its platform offers various services, including access mobile workforce in real-time; turn open shifts into a broadcast to various qualified and available shifter candidates; managing workers compensation costs and shifters can access and pick shifts real-time through the ShiftPixy mobile application. Shiftpixy, Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

Predictive Technology Group (NASDAQ:PRED) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Predictive Technology Group, Inc. is a therapeutics and life sciences company, in the use of data analytics for disease identification and subsequent therapeutic intervention through unique novel gene-based diagnostics, biotechnology treatments and companion therapeutics. The company through its’ wholly-owned subsidiaries Predictive Therapeutics and Predictive Biotech focuses on clinical categories consists of Endometriosis, Scoliosis, Degenerative Disc Disease and Regenerative Human Cell and Tissue Products. Predictive Biotech efforts to advance regenerative medicine and Predictive Therapeutics is committed to assisting women in overcoming the devastating consequences of endometriosis via appropriate early-stage diagnosis and subsequent treatment. Predictive Technology Group, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, UT. “

PROS (NYSE:PRO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PROS Holdings, Inc. a world leader in Pricing and Revenue Optimization Software, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their over-allotment option. PROS is a leading provider of pricing and revenue optimization software products, specializing in price analytics, price execution, and price optimization. By using PROS’ software products, companies gain insight into their pricing strategies, identify pricing-based profit leaks, optimize their pricing decision making and improve their business processes and financial performance. PROS’ software products implement advanced pricing science, which includes operations research, forecasting and statistics. PROS also provides a range of services that include analyzing a company’s current pricing processes and implementing software products to improve pricing performance “

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Stephens currently has $105.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $155.00.

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets to a hold rating.

