Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,414 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 988% compared to the average volume of 130 call options.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMGI opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.71. Wright Medical Group has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.30 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wright Medical Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry J. Regan sold 15,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $465,354.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $310,610.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMGI. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Wright Medical Group by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at $8,772,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Wright Medical Group by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 381,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after buying an additional 143,317 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,828,000.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

