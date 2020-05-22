Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Tiffany & Co. Put Options (NYSE:TIF)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 7,361 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 904% compared to the typical daily volume of 733 put options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.76.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Shares of TIF stock opened at $126.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.39. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $134.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIF. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,262,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,021,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,909,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 742.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,181,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.