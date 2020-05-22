SunTrust Banks Increases e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $20.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1,576.42 and a beta of 2.23. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

