SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Red Rock Resorts Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.02). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.61) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet cut their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $27.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.52. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 2.57.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($2.31). The business had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.43 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,438,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,200,000 after buying an additional 17,234 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 24,865 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

