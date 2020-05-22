SVB Leerink Increases Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target to $30.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $17.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $421.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harold E. Selick bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at $102,577. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $889,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $33,408,000. RA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $15,941,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $7,924,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 31,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

