Swiss National Bank Acquires 93,600 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Parker-Hannifin worth $64,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $168.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.21 and its 200-day moving average is $178.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.47.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

