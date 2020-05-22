Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,520,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Marathon Petroleum worth $59,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC opened at $35.69 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.81.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. Bank of America reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.