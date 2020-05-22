Swiss National Bank Buys 287,000 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,593,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 287,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Valero Energy worth $72,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 18,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $76.16. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

