Swiss National Bank Buys 35,600 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.35% of TransDigm Group worth $59,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 15,735.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 451,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 448,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $227,348,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,266,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,269,369,000 after buying an additional 293,880 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 434,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,333,000 after buying an additional 207,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,834,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,587,544,000 after buying an additional 203,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small bought 244,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $466.83 per share, with a total value of $114,010,623.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $328.37 per share, with a total value of $4,597,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 372,428 shares of company stock valued at $158,749,047. 7.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDG opened at $375.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Vertical Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $317.00 to $309.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.67.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.