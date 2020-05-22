Swiss National Bank Buys 68,100 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.34% of Cintas worth $61,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,209,000 after buying an additional 108,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,027,000 after buying an additional 152,848 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,881,000 after buying an additional 252,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $220,839,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after buying an additional 19,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $242.56 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $304.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

