Swiss National Bank Grows Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,549,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 435,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.86% of The Western Union worth $64,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $18.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The Western Union’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WU. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.