Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,862,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Twitter worth $70,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Twitter by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Twitter by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several research reports. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, China International Capital decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.