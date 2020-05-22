Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,704,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Williams Companies worth $66,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $246,095,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,474,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811,552 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6,084.7% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,034,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,105,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $215,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788,263 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at $310,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Spence bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,398.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $29.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

