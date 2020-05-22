Swiss National Bank Has $67.68 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 79,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Rockwell Automation worth $67,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, G.Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.24.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $203.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.24 and a 200-day moving average of $187.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $209.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $307,445.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,276.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,999. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

