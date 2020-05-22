Swiss National Bank Has $76.07 Million Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976,047 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Xilinx worth $76,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 45.37%.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

