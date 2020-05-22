Swiss National Bank Purchases 89,200 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.35% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $61,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $146.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.56. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $175.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total value of $1,568,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 426,931 shares in the company, valued at $66,951,319.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $451,210.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,961.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,375 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,798. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

