Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,160,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $76,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.13.

NYSE ADM opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.68. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,471.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Dufour purchased 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

