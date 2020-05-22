Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 925,700 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 980,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 251,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02. Sykes Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $411.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 3,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,991 shares in the company, valued at $156,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 268.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 80.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

