Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €90.06 ($104.72).

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €96.58 ($112.30) on Friday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($85.44). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €92.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €90.25.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

