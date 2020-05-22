Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $728.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.93. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $21.97.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,013.65% and a negative return on equity of 132.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $660,000. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

