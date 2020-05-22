Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 812,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.33. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $74.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $178,144.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,286.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Colvin bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,645.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $984,235.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 245.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 33.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.