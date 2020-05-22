Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $931.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will report sales of $931.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $905.06 million and the highest is $954.70 million. Synopsys posted sales of $852.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $3.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra reduced their price target on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

In other Synopsys news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $3,840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,538.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $733,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,250. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 603,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $168.49 on Friday. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $169.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

