Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Short Interest Down 5.2% in May

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $168.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $169.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Synopsys will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Synopsys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 5,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $733,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $3,840,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,538.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,250 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Synopsys by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,798,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,504 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Synopsys by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,358,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,606,000 after purchasing an additional 418,237 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Synopsys by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,003,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,809,000 after purchasing an additional 545,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,914,000 after purchasing an additional 643,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

