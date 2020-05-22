T. Rowe Price Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,701 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,124% compared to the average volume of 139 put options.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares in the company, valued at $55,950,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

Shares of TROW opened at $114.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.