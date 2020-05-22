Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,600 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 329,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Tantech stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. Tantech has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.55.

Get Tantech alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tantech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,887 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.44% of Tantech worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.