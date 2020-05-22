Target (TGT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Target (NYSE: TGT):

5/21/2020 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $121.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $121.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Target had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $125.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $122.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $131.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Target was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

4/8/2020 – Target had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $130.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Target had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura Securities. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $118.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.13. Target Co. has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,095 shares of company stock valued at $13,314,321 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Target by 152.2% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 60,106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 36,271 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Target by 7.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Target by 888.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Target by 4.0% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 375,295 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,891,000 after buying an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Target by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

