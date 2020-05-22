Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

TMHC stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 8.01. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $86,298.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,752 shares in the company, valued at $46,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 92.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,492,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,886 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 368.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,828,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,796.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,804,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

