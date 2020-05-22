Tc Pipelines Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TRP)

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,014 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,044% compared to the typical daily volume of 176 call options.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tc Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

TRP opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. Tc Pipelines has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.5742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,919,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the first quarter worth approximately $291,094,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 9.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,688,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,226,615,000 after buying an additional 2,276,501 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,131,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 126.7% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,602,000 after buying an additional 1,938,609 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

