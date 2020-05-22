TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Short Interest Update

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the April 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 244,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $290,722.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,481.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 588,942 shares in the company, valued at $12,456,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,750 shares of company stock worth $1,121,239 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in TechTarget by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTGT opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $697.85 million, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. TechTarget has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $30.00.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.55 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on TechTarget from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

