Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 496.25 ($6.53).

TED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

LON TED opened at GBX 139.10 ($1.83) on Friday. Ted Baker has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.05 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,489 ($19.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 139.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 282.62. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 million and a P/E ratio of 53.50.

Ted Baker Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

