Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $139.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.54 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Shares of TGP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. 1,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,010. Teekay Lng Partners has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $891.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Teekay Lng Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

