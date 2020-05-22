Teekay (NYSE:TK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Teekay (NYSE:TK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teekay had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $452.49 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TK traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.97. 57,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Teekay has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

