Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Short Interest Update

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the April 30th total of 2,200,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on Telenav in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Telenav from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Get Telenav alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Telenav in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Telenav by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Telenav by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telenav during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telenav in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TNAV opened at $4.89 on Friday. Telenav has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $223.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.26.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. Equities analysts predict that Telenav will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.