Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) Short Interest Update

Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.1 days. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

NASDAQ TLGT opened at $0.41 on Friday. Teligent has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.09.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter. Teligent had a negative net margin of 38.13% and a negative return on equity of 682.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLGT. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teligent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Teligent by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Teligent by 449.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 113,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

