Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,282 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Textron worth $10,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Textron by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Textron by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Textron by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

TXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

